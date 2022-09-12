Biden Reaches Out to Unions, Railroads in Bid to Avert Strike

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Cabinet officials on Monday were in touch with freight-rail companies and unions in an effort to avert a crippling strike, according to a White House official.

The official did not offer further details about the president’s message to the parties.

Biden’s personal involvement in the stalled labor talks signifies show how seriously the White House is taking the possibility of a work stoppage, which could clog US supply chains and hurt Democrats’ chances of keeping their congressional majorities in the November midterm elections.

Freight-rail operators and unions face a Friday deadline to agree to a new contract.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.