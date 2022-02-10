(Bloomberg) -- The White House is reaching out to a cluster of Senate Republicans about President Joe Biden’s replacement for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, as the administration eyes prospects for a nominee who can attract bipartisan backing.

Senator Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, said Thursday he received a call from a White House legal counsel about the court vacancy. Two other Republican moderates who have been supportive of some of Biden’s lower court judicial nominees, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, said last week that Biden called them personally to get their input.

“As he considers deeply qualified potential nominees for the Supreme Court, the president and his team have had conversations with lawmakers from both parties this week and last, in good faith, to hear their perspectives about the process,” said White House spokesman Andrew Bates.

The administration’s GOP outreach efforts extend to the Senate Judiciary Committee that will consider the nomination as early as next month if Biden keeps to his timetable of naming a nominee by the end of this month.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and senior panel member, said last week he spoke with White House Counsel Dana Remus, using the opportunity to plug U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs, who hails from his home state, as a possible high court nominee. Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, said Thursday he also was contacted by the White House counsel’s office.

Biden late Thursday afternoon will meet at the White House with all Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee about the nomination. He has committed to nominate a Black woman to the high court for the first time, following through on a promise he made as he battled for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Just before the meeting, Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin repeated his hope that Biden can find a nominee who can get Republican votes. “I think it’s good for the Senate and good for the Supreme Court if we have a bipartisan vote,” he said on MSNBC.

Durbin said he’s keeping “an open mind” about Biden’s choice and wants to give the president the leeway to do that on his own. Still, he’s anxious for Biden to make a decision so that the committee can get to work.

“I’ve got my fingers crossed” that Biden can keep to his end of February deadline for announcing a nominee, he said. “I want him to do the right thing, I want him to take the time to do it well, but I’m anxious, so the committee I’m sure will communicate that to the president. We want to get started.”

