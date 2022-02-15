(Bloomberg) -- Biden administration officials told lawmakers on Tuesday that they plan to seek $30 billion in new spending to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in conjunction with a $1.5 trillion government funding package lawmakers want to complete by March 11.

Department of Health and Human Services officials made the informal pitch to lawmakers, with a formal White House request expected at a later date.

“I talked to Secretary Becerra today and I think they are going to be proposing a $30 billion supplemental,” Senator Roy Blunt, the top Republican on the health appropriations subcommittee, said.

Blunt signaled he could support the request.

“Frankly, in the categories they are asking for money, the other money has all been spent or committed to other purposes,” he said.

An HHS spokesperson confirmed the Tuesday talks took place, saying the funds would help the U.S. stay ahead of the virus.

Health and Human Services is seeking $18 billion for medical countermeasures like antivirals and vaccines, according to people familiar with the conversations. The department also wants $5 billion for testing, $3 billion to treat the uninsured and $4 billion to prepare for future variants. Another $500 million could be targeted for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention operations.

Democrats and Republicans are working behind closed doors this week to finish a full-year appropriations package, hoping to pass it by the time the House-passed stopgap expires on March 11. Appropriators have set tentative top-line spending levels for the various subcommittees and it is unclear how the HHS request would factor into that emerging compromise.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy told reporters Tuesday he wasn’t interested in dealing with the request as part of the omnibus spending package and would rather move it as a separate bill.

While Blunt may support the package, other Republicans could balk at the new Covid request, causing further delays in the larger annual funding bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor recently that any funds for Covid efforts should come from re-purposing previously appropriated relief from earlier Covid spending packages. Top Appropriations Republican Richard Shelby has also endorsed looking to re-purpose funds.

