(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden is recovering after fracturing his right foot in November playing with one of his dogs, according to a statement from his personal physician released on Saturday.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor called the results of Biden’s weight-bearing CT scan “very encouraging.” One small fracture is healing as expected while another is barely detectable, he added.

Biden traveled to Philadelphia on Saturday morning to undergo the followup tests. He appeared in good spirits when he left Pennsylvania Hospital to return via motorcade to his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The president-elect, 78, injured his foot over the Thanksgiving weekend while playing with Major, one of his two German Shepherds.

