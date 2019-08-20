(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s front-runner margin has widened over his Democratic rivals for the party’s nomination in a new CNN poll released Tuesday.

The former vice president gained 7 percentage points from a June poll, while Senator Kamala Harris dropped the most, losing 12 points since the surge she saw in polling after the first Democratic candidate debates.

Biden has 29% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters in the poll, trailed by Senators Bernie Sanders with 15% and Elizabeth Warren with 14%. Their support has remained relatively stable.

The biggest loser was Harris, who had 17% of support in CNN’s June poll taken in the days immediately following the first Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates. She dropped to 5% in the poll released Tuesday. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg also had 5%, followed by former Congressman Beto O’Rourke with 4%.

Among the rest of the field, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro scored 2%, securing his spot on the debate stage in Houston next month, as it marks his fourth such qualifying poll.

The survey was conducted for CNN by SSRS Aug. 15-18 of a random sample of 1,001 adults across the country. The margin of error for results from the subsample of 402 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who are registered to vote, is plus-or-minus 6.1 points.

COMING UP

After the Democratic presidential candidates speak before the Native American voter forum in Iowa, they’ll meet up again at the Iowa AFL-CIO gathering. Then they all head out to San Francisco for the Democratic National Committee meeting Aug. 22-24.

To contact the reporter on this story: Elizabeth Wasserman in Washington at ewasserman2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Kathleen Hunter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.