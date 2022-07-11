(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Americans are “awash in weapons of war” and called again for Congress to strengthen gun restrictions, including by banning military-style rifles, while lauding a new law that modestly advanced gun safety after a series of mass shootings.

“If this law had been in place years ago, even this last year, lives would have been saved,” Biden said Monday at the White House.

But the president insisted more needs to be done, and renewed his call for Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines as well as to expand background checks and enact “safe-storage” laws making gun owners liable for not securing their firearms.

“I’m not going to stop until we do it,” he said, adding “nothing of what I’m talking about infringes on anyone’s Second Amendment rights.”

The event was intended as a celebration of bipartisan legislation passed last month that includes a package of modest mental health and gun control measures. But the commemoration came on the one-week anniversary of a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead, highlighting the limits of the new law.

Biden applauded state and local officials’ response to the Highland Park shooting, adding, “We have more to do.”

“We’re living in a country awash in weapons of war,” he said.

The new law is intended to make it harder for young people and domestic abusers to possess firearms and encourages states to pass red-flag laws that allow courts to confiscate guns from people deemed to be a risk to themselves or others. The measure also includes billions of dollars in mental health funding.

But because it was negotiated with Senate Republicans, who oppose strong restrictions on gun ownership, the law does not include policies sought by Biden and fellow Democrats such as an assault-weapons ban or the elimination of legal immunity for gun manufacturers.

(Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP.)

The president’s remarks were briefly interrupted by shouts from a protester, Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Wearing a t-shirt reading “We demand change,” Oliver was quickly escorted from the event on the South Lawn by security.

Support for the new law coalesced after a May shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 students and teachers. That incident came just over a week after a racially-motivated massacre at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo.

Garnell Whitfield, Jr., whose 86 year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the Buffalo shooting, and Roy Guerrero, an Uvalde pediatrician, spoke at the White House event about the lasting impact of the violence.

Read more: Biden Signs Bipartisan Gun-Safety Bill Into Law After Massacres

Biden signed the legislation late last month in a hastily arranged ceremony before he left to attend a pair of global summits in Europe. At the time, Biden said he planned to hold a subsequent ceremony to mark the rare passage of “meaningful gun safety laws.”

“We have passed a law that will make communities around our nation safer,” Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday at the event.

The Senate is expected to vote this week to confirm Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Steve Dettelbach. The nation’s top firearms regulator hasn’t had a Senate-confirmed director since 2015.

