Biden Renews Pledge to Get All Americans Out: Afghanistan Update

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. made “significant progress” securing the Kabul airport and evacuating U.S. citizens, Afghan allies and others amid mounting evidence the Taliban are cracking down on dissent in Afghanistan.

Biden’s remarks came amid sustained efforts by the White House to defend the botched U.S. withdrawal and reports of the Taliban carrying out reprisals, even after their leadership promised an amnesty.

With global efforts to evacuate those most at risk gaining urgency, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has scheduled an emergency meeting Friday afternoon on the matter.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin also are holding talks in Moscow on Friday amid the crisis. NATO foreign ministers are set to discuss developments later in the day.

Taliban fighters, meanwhile, are searching for journalists in Kabul and other provinces, German media organization Deutsche Welle said. Amnesty International said it received witness accounts of nine ethnic minority members being executed in July and warned of the likelihood of more killings.

Biden says U.S. helping Americans, Afghan allies, others to exit (2:01 p.m ET)

Biden said the U.S. is facilitating flights out of Kabul for Americans, Afghan allies and people from other countries who are seeking to exit.

“Any American who wants to come home -- we will get you home,” Biden said Friday at the White House.

“There will be plenty of time to criticize and second guess,” Biden said. “I’m focused on getting this job done.”

Biden said the U.S. made clear to the Taliban that any attack on U.S. forces, or disruption of operations at the airport, will be met with “swift and forceful response.” -- Justin Sink

U.S. C-17 planes carrying up to 400 per evacuation flight (1:45 p.m. ET)

U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft are flying up to 400 passengers per each evacuation flight out of Kabul, an officer at Air Mobility Command told reporters at a briefing.

The C-17 would normally carry 100 passengers per flight, but the aircraft flying in and out of Kabul are configured with no seats and passengers would sit on the floor to carry as many people as possible -- Tony Capaccio

Pressure grows to extend Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline (11:40 a.m. ET)

Pressure is growing on Biden to extend his Aug. 31 deadline to pull out troops from Afghanistan.

Some NATO allies want the U.S. to remain at the Kabul airport until as many Afghan allies as possible are able to exit the country, said North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“The limiting factor is to get people into the airport,” Stoltenberg said, demanding that the Taliban let people pass. -- Katharina Rosskopf

