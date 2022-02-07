(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

President Joe Biden’s top advisers are repackaging his economic message to the American public as his approval ratings sink and his legislative agenda stalls in Congress, just months before crucial midterm elections The helter-skelter playing out on U.S. factory floors from labor and supply shortages, transportation bottlenecks and the coronavirus looks likely to persist into the second half of the year

Janet Yellen, Biden’s surprise pick as Treasury secretary in the wake of his 2020 election victory, says there’s too much unfinished business to think about departing the role after just over a year on the job

If U.S. inflation turns out to be stubborn, even 175 basis points of tightening by the Federal Reserve this year won’t be enough to tame it, according to Bloomberg Economics

Colombia launched a series of measures seeking to curb the fastest inflation in five years, largely from increases in food prices, the nation’s finance minister said

Brazil traders are casting doubt the central bank will switch off its breakneck policy tightening as quickly as some observers think it might

Two years after the pandemic sent the global economy into a deep but short recession, central bankers are withdrawing their emergency support -- and they’re moving faster than they or most investors had foreseen

Finally, here’s what to look out for in the world economy this week

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.