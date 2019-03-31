(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden issued a response to an incident in which a former Nevada lawmaker said the then-vice president acted inappropriately toward her, even as a public opinion poll showed the 76-year-old is the most palatable candidate for Democratic voters in 2020.

Lucy Flores, a former Nevada assembly member, said Biden smelled her hair and kissed the back of her head at a 2014 event, when she was running for state lieutenant governor.

“I can’t imagine that there was never a situation where someone said to him you should probably stop doing that, stop touching women in that way,” Flores said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

In a statement posted Sunday on Twitter, Biden said he had “offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort” during his years in public life.

“Not once -- never -- did I believe I acted inappropriately,” he said in the statement. “If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

Biden said he would “remain the strongest advocate I can be for the rights of women. I will fight to build on the work I’ve done in my career to end violence against women and ensure women are treated with the equality they deserve.”

An NBC-Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday showed Biden, who’s yet to formally announce a presidential bid, is the most palatable among well-known Democratic candidates at the moment.

A combined 73 percent of Democrats say they’re either enthusiastic or comfortable with Biden as a candidate, while just 25 percent either have reservations or are uncomfortable. That put Biden ahead of candidates with more progressive policy proposals, including Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

The survey was conducted March 23-27, before Flores’s comments came to light on Friday in an article for “The Cut.” The margin of error for 1,000 adults surveyed was plus or minus 3.1 percent.

