(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden returned to his childhood hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, for some last-minute campaigning and a nostalgia tour on Election Day, while President Donald Trump planned rounds of media interviews and a stop at campaign headquarters in Virginia.

“It feels good. You know, we’ve got to run through the tape, man,” Biden told volunteers at a canvassing kickoff outside the Carpenters Union Local 445 hall as they prepared to help turn out voters Tuesday morning.

Biden said he wanted to restore “basic decency and honor” and unite a country he said has fractured under the Trump administration. “The middle class built this country. Wall Street didn’t build it,” he said, speaking through a mask and using a bullhorn.

Noting that he won the midnight vote in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, Biden referenced concern Democrats had over published reports that Trump had discussed declaring victory Tuesday, regardless of whether mail-in votes were still being counted. “Based on Trump’s notion,” Biden said, “I’m going to declare victory tonight.”

Trump was planning a stop at campaign headquarters in Virginia around noon and was expected to wind up his day with three radio interviews and a party at the White House with invited guests. He started his morning calling in to the “Fox & Friends” program and was asked about Democratic concerns that he may declare victory prematurely before mail-in votes are counted in key states.

“At what point will you declare victory,” one of the hosts, Steve Doocy, asked.

“When there’s victory,” Trump replied. “I think we’ll have victory. But only when there’s victory. I mean, there’s no reason to play games. I look at it as being a very solid chance of winning here.”

Biden, joined by two of his granddaughters, also visited the Scranton home he lived in until age 10, where a cheering crowd waited them. “It’s good to be home,” he shouted after pulling down his mask.

Inside the house, he signed a wall, just as he did during the 2008 campaign. “From this house to the White House with the grace of God,” he wrote, adding his signature and the date.

Biden also made quick stops at a nearby baseball field, a sandwich shop and a church.

