(Bloomberg) -- The White House is reviewing a request from Haiti’s government to deploy US or United Nations troops to restore order amid chaos prompted by a cholera outbreak and widespread gang violence.

“We are working to determine how we can hold accountable those responsible for the violence and increase our support to help address Haiti’s fuel shortage and security constraints,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

The US is working with international partners and its highest priority is “ensuring that vital humanitarian assistance reaches the Haitian people, including critical medical support,” Jean-Pierre said.

Widespread gang violence has gripped much of the nation, blocking the distribution of fuel and food, and prompting Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry to request international partners to deploy troops. The nation has also seen a series of mass protests, halting the flow of goods and services across Port-au-Prince.

The United Nations Security Council was considering a force that would “remove the threat posed by armed gangs and provide immediate protection to critical infrastructure and services,” as well as secure the “free movement of water, fuel, food and medical supplies from main ports and airports to communities and health care facilities,” according to an internal document obtained by the Associated Press.

On Sunday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special armed force to the country.

Bocchit Edmond, Haiti’s ambassador to the US, told Bloomberg News Monday that violence is causing a “mass exodus,” which is impacting the US and other countries.

President Joe Biden ruled out sending troops to Haiti last year following the assassination of Jovenel Moise, the country’s president. Biden said then that while he would send US Marines to bolster embassy security, “the idea of sending American forces to Haiti is not on the agenda.”

The US has already provided advice, training, equipment, and vetting for special police units within the country, Jean-Pierre said.

