(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden rescinded several executive actions on Friday that were put in place by Donald Trump, including one targeting social media companies that his predecessor had ordered after Twitter Inc. fact-checked his tweets.

Biden also revoked an executive order that would rebrand U.S. foreign aid and another order meant to encourage the Justice Department to prosecute people for destroying a U.S. “monument, memorial or statue.”

Biden also overturned a Trump proclamation suspending entry of immigrants seen as a financial burden to U.S. health care system.

In a statement, Biden said that his administration’s goal of expanding affordable health care access doesn’t require “barring the entry of non-citizens who seek to immigrate lawfully to this country.”

