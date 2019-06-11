(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden cast President Donald Trump as an “existential threat” to the U.S. who has weakened alliances and harmed American workers with needless trade conflicts, delivering a preview of how the former vice president would wage a general election battle.

Biden spoke in southeastern Iowa Tuesday, hours before the president was set to arrive in the state. Trump, meanwhile, launched school-yard taunts against the Democratic front-runner before even leaving Washington, calling him a “dummy” and “weak mentally.”

Biden is seeking to portray himself as Trump’s inevitable 2020 competitor, even before votes are cast in state’s first-in-the-nation nominating contest. He told his supporters that Tuesday’s dueling events in the state should serve as a pointed contrast.

“I hope his presence here will be a clarifying event because Iowa farmers have been crushed” by the president’s trade war with China, he said. Trump imposed tariffs in an attempt to appear tough in negotiations, he said, but “it’s easy to be tough when someone else bears the pain.”

Nearly six weeks after his first and only visit to Iowa as a candidate, Biden began a two-day return trip with his amped-up stump speech. He’s still leading polls for the Democratic presidential nomination but in a much more precarious position than the last time he was in the state.

Trump, though, has been focusing on Biden as a rival. As he departed the White House for a visit to an ethanol plant in southwestern Iowa and a fundraiser, the president unleashed a stream of insults.

“I’d rather run against Biden than anybody,” he said. “I think he’s the weakest mentally, and I like running against people that are weak mentally.”

Trump Visit

Trump will visit the Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy project in Council Bluffs to celebrate a promise he delivered on ethanol. The president also plans to target Biden in remarks at a fundraiser later in the day, where Republicans expect to raise about $700,000, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Biden also is drawing ire from many of the other Democratic candidates -- largely indirectly and without using his name -- as they attempt to gain ground on the front-runner.

In one of his few direct responses to the 22 other Democrats running for the party’s nomination, Biden said restoring “basic values” isn’t “a return to the past”’ but is “the only way America is going to have a future.”

Since announcing his campaign, Biden has scarcely campaign in Iowa, which is an important kick-off point for the nomination and a potential swing state in the presidential election. Trump won the state in 2016 after it went to Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

Biden made no apologies for skipping a state party event in Iowa over the weekend that drew 19 other Democratic hopefuls, and he dismissed a dig from candidate Andrew Yang. Biden said he was attending his granddaughter’s graduation. “I have a different value set. It’s family, family, family,” Biden said.

Biden also is looking to rebound from a rough week. His campaign committed unforced errors last week with a quick flip-flop from opposing federal funding for abortion to supporting it and the release of a climate change plan that included unattributed passages, an unwelcome reminder of the plagiarism flap that ended his 1988 presidential campaign.

Biden continues to lead polls in Iowa and nationally by significant margins, but there are also signs of other candidates shoring up their footing. A Des Moines Register poll released over the weekend showed Biden at 24 percent and Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg all clustered closely in the mid-teens.

