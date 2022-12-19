(Bloomberg) -- Compact fluorescent light bulbs would effectively be phased out under a new Biden administration proposal designed to further the transition to more energy-efficient options.

Light bulb efficiency standards would be more than doubled to over 120 lumens per watt from 45 lumens per watt for the most commonly-used light bulbs, under the US Department of Energy proposal, which the agency estimated would save consumers $20 billion in energy costs over a 30-year period.

Earlier this year, the department finalized a phaseout of incandescent light bulbs, an effort that stems from energy legislation that passed in 2007 and was signed into law by President George W. Bush.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the proposed rule would “help lower energy costs and keep money in the pockets of American families while reducing our nation’s carbon footprint.”

