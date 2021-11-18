(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats moved toward an anticipated Thursday vote on President Joe Biden’s signature tax and social spending bill as lawmakers awaited a final estimate from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on how much the legislation will add to U.S. budget deficits over 10 years.

The CBO has completed estimates of all 13 parts of the bill and a combined estimate is expected Thursday. The House Rules Committee scheduled a hearing to process some technical changes to the bill, which is expected to set up a floor vote within hours.

The committee meeting is a sign that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is confident that she has enough Democratic support for the approximately $2 trillion plan. She can lose no more than three Democratic votes to get it passed.

“This is historic. It is transformative,” Pelosi said of the bill earlier Thursday.

House passage would send the bill to the Senate, where its fate still is uncertain. Extensive changes may need to be made to get moderate holdouts behind the package and to comply with special budget rules in that chamber.

Democrats are using a procedure known as reconciliation to bypass the GOP and get it passed with a simple majority rather than the usual 60 votes required to advancelegislation in the Senate.

