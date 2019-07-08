(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden spent the weekend apologizing for his remarks about his civil relationships with segregationist senators in the hopes of putting the issue behind him. President Donald Trump wasn’t ready to let it go.

“Sleepy Joe Biden just admitted he worked with segregationists,” tweeted Trump, who himself is often accused of using racially charged rhetoric and would love to make the issue a wash with independent voters in a face-off with Biden. One day earlier, Trump called Biden a “reclamation project” who “Won’t win!”

Despite his missteps, Biden remains the party’s front-runner and is seen by many Democrats as the safest bet to defeat Trump. That perception was reinforced Sunday by a Washington Post-ABC News poll that found Biden is the only top-tier Democrat clearly leading Trump in hypothetical general-election match-ups. Biden led Trump by 10 points among registered voters, while Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg were all statistically tied with the president.

Biden on Sunday rejected the idea that a debate confrontation with Harris, who excoriated his “hurtful” remarks, led voters to question his ability to take on Trump. “Not the polls I’ve seen today,” he said in Charleston, South Carolina.

Biden said Saturday that he’s “sorry for any pain” his remarks may have caused, 18 days after he spoke wistfully at a fundraiser about working with senators like James O. Eastman in the 1970s, despite their disagreements. The day after his June 18 comments, he scoffed at the idea of apologizing and absorbed some blows in his quest to be the standard-bearer of a party that is mobilized around combating racism.

Biden’s support slipped from 32.4% to 26% in the RealClearPolitics average of Democratic polls, though he’s still almost 11 points ahead of Harris in second place.

Harris, Buttigieg and other Democrats said they appreciated Biden’s words, but not everyone was ready to move on. “This is an important statement but would have been better weeks ago — or maybe on the debate stage!” tweeted David Axelrod, a former strategist for President Barack Obama, whom Biden often name-checks on the stump. “It shouldn’t take weeks to land.”

Coming Up This Week:

Several Democratic presidential contenders plan to speak Thursday at the annual meeting of the League of United Latin American Citizens, a Hispanic civil rights group, in Milwaukee.

They include Sanders, Warren, Julián Castro, Beto O’Rourke, John Delaney and Marianne Williamson. Jill Biden will also speak. All are eyeing the votes of the growing Hispanic constituency.

One hot topic is immigration, which looms large over the 2020 primaries and general election, particularly after multiple reports about deaths of asylum-seeking migrants and poor conditions at detention centers.

Here’s What Happened Sunday:

Michigan Representative Justin Amash, who announced last week he’s leaving the Republican Party, said Sunday he “wouldn’t rule out” a run as a third-party presidential candidate. Before leaving the GOP, Amash became the only Republican member of Congress to call for Trump’s impeachment. He said on CNN Sunday that for now he plans to seek re-election to the House as an independent.

Trump’s approval rating has risen to the highest point of his presidency in the Washington Post-ABC News, aided by the strong U.S. economy. Still, Americans have doubts about the president. His approval rating was at 44% in the poll, up from 39% in April, with 53% of U.S. adults saying they disapprove of him.

State of the Race:

Ten Democratic candidates laid out their plans for increasing funding for public schools as they made a pitch for support from the National Education Association, the nation’s biggest union. Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Jay Inslee, Bernie Sanders, Beto O’Rourke, Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan and Elizabeth Warren addressed the NEA’s conference in Houston. Teachers are a key constituency for Democrats in the primary and general elections.

