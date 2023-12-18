(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s approval rating hit an all-time low, driven by concerns about high prices and security at the US-Mexico border, according to a new survey.

Just 34% approve of Biden’s job performance, down from 54% at the start of his presidency nearly three years ago, according to the latest Monmouth University poll released Monday. More than two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation and immigration. Democrats, who tend to approve of the president’s policies, are divided on border security.

Around three in 10 Americans say Biden is prioritizing the policy issues most important to them. That’s compared to 41% who reported feeling that way about former President Donald Trump this time four years ago. That gap underscores the challenges Biden faces heading into a likely rematch against Trump in the next year’s presidential election.

Biden’s campaign has ramped up efforts to reverse his low ratings by highlighting his economic record. The president’s team has pointed to strong economic indicators, including cooling inflation, solid gross domestic product growth and a strong job market, as signs that Biden’s policies are working.

But those arguments have not gained traction with voters. Just 12% of those polled said their financial status is improving, while 44% reported they are struggling to remain where they are financially, according to the Monmouth poll. However, 58% of Americans are optimistic their financial situation will improve, a majority of whom are Democrats.

“The Biden administration keeps touting their infrastructure investments and a host of positive economic indicators,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement. “Those data points may be factual, but most Americans are still smarting from higher prices caused by post-pandemic inflation.”

Approval for Congress and its leaders is at even lower levels. The poll found that 17% of respondents had a favorable opinion of the work Congress is doing, the lowest rating in a year.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was the highest rated leader on Capitol Hill, with 21% approving of his job performance. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s approval dropped to 6%. Only 17% respondents had a favorable opinion of House Speaker Mike Johnson, roughly similar to how Americans rated his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, whom Republicans ousted from the job.

The poll of 803 adults nationwide was conducted Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 by telephone. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.8 percentage points.

