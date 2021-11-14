(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped to a new low, mainly because of more negative views among Democrats and independents, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

The president’s overall approval rating is at 41%, down from 50% in June and 44% in September, according to the survey, which added that his current standing isn’t statistically different from two months ago. About 53% say they disapprove.

If elections were held today, 46% of adults overall would back the Republican candidate for Congress and 43% would support the Democratic candidate, the survey showed. Among registered voters, 51% would pick a Republican, and 41% would choose a Democrat.

About half of Americans overall as well as political independents blame Biden for accelerating inflation, the poll showed. More than six in 10 citizens say he has not accomplished much after 10 months in office, including 71% of independents.

