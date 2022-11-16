(Bloomberg) -- As they prepared for Joe Biden to travel to Asia this week, White House aides figured the trip would at least offer an escape for a beleaguered president: a little sun, sand and surf on the other side of the world, after what was expected to be a punishing midterm election for Democrats.

Few imagined that the journey would instead cap arguably the best stretch of Biden’s presidency.

His party’s unexpected success at the polls – Democrats retained the Senate, fought opposition Republicans nearly to a draw in the House and defeated scores of Donald Trump-backed, election-denying candidates – energized Biden and showed what’s possible for an emboldened president on the world stage.

After a Monday morning visit to the beach in Bali, Indonesia, Biden entered a hotly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and came away with a diplomatic victory.

The two men agreed to restore contacts between Beijing and Washington on climate change and other issues, while lowering the temperature on the relationship between the world’s two largest economies. A US statement, which China didn’t dispute, said both leaders expressed opposition to Russia’s loose talk of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

A day later, the US secured another symbolic victory after Biden’s team helped negotiate a joint statement from the Group of 20 declaring the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine to be a “war.” Russia insists that it is merely conducting a “special military operation” against its neighbor.

Most of the world’s largest economies, the statement continued, believed the conflict was “exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy.”

The twin accomplishments on the world stage – further isolating Russia, while easing tensions with China that had set Pacific allies on edge – bolstered the White House’s portrayal of Biden as a leader returning a steady hand to the tiller of the US government. Combined with his party’s success in the election, the developments offered Biden fresh political life as he weighs whether to commit to run for a second term.

“I feel good,” Biden told reporters. “And I’m looking forward to the next couple of years.”

The president couldn’t escape Bali without complications, however. After a Russian-made rocket killed two people in a Polish village near the country’s border with Ukraine, the president was forced to interrupt his schedule on Wednesday to hold an emergency meeting with allies.

And nearly at the same moment back home, Trump announced he’ll run for president again in 2024. He mocked Biden for skipping the G-20 gala dinner the night before and boasted of the deals he claimed he had cut at past international summits — where chaos tended to orbit him.

The encouraging signs for the president began in Cambodia, where Biden received news of the Senate victory. He called Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer – poised to hold the title for at least two more years – to offer congratulations.

Aides hurried to get Biden in front of reporters, where the president could hardly suppress a grin as he said his “cockeyed” optimism had been realized.

Biden Swarmed

As Biden arrived at the summit site — a vast hotel overlooking the confluence of rivers in downtown Phnom Penh — he was swarmed by other leaders. They approached the president eager to break down the results of the election, sometimes in surprising detail, and discuss what it meant for US and global politics.

“It’s interesting to see how closely all of the leaders from these different countries — including leaders from countries that are not themselves democracies — very closely follow American politics, right down to state races that they’re all quite familiar with,” Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters.

Biden himself spent much of his down time during the summit placing congratulatory phone calls to Democrats back home.

He reached Dina Titus, the Nevada congresswoman who narrowly secured re-election, while walking from his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to a session with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In Bali, aides briefed the president as he crisscrossed the island about additional Democratic victories, with Biden placing calls from his limo to winning candidates.

Strengthened Hand

The president told reporters that the Senate win strengthened his hand heading into his talks with Xi, who entered the meeting after political developments back home that firmed up his grip on China. The two leaders met for about three hours before the G-20 opened.

“It’s been clear just how closely the world and our allies — and our competitors as well — have been following our elections at home,” Biden said.

While the president and his aides appeared ebullient — particularly at the prospect of a Democratic Senate approving more judicial nominees — they also acknowledged the victory wasn’t total.

A narrow Republican majority in the House is still a majority, and the White House is bracing for a raft of GOP investigations of its activities and Biden’s own family. Any substantial legislation is probably off the table for the next two years.

But Biden’s newfound momentum was undeniable. The shift was particularly noticeable to the president and his aides because previous efforts to re-engage other world leaders following the Trump administration, they said, had been met with skepticism.

Biden spent past summits trying to convince other nations that the US was back, ready to resume its traditional leadership on the world stage. But it was hard to be convincing.

Age, Flagging Polls

Other leaders took note of the president’s advanced age and flagging poll numbers, as well as Republican leaders’ continued embrace of Trump even after he left office. They questioned just how reliable any promise from Biden could be. The president at times seemed isolated from other participants at previous summits, keeping a scaled-back schedule and rarely engaging in informal events.

Some world leaders — like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — seemed to openly antagonize the US president, an implicit wager that his political power was limited.

That vibe evaporated in Cambodia and Bali. Instead, it was Russia that was isolated, and MBS a mere bit player.

The war in Ukraine dominated the opening hours of the G-20 summit, which featured a virtual address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He called the gathering the “G-19 leaders,” excluding Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin opted not to attend, sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead.

For Biden, the contrast was so delicious that he joked with Indonesian leader Joko Widodo, who was hosting the conference, that he might not head back to Washington.

“I don’t think I’m going home,” Biden quipped. “You have me staying on the beach. I don’t know.”

