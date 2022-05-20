(Bloomberg Law) -- A Louisiana federal judge blocked the Biden administration on Friday from winding down Title 42—a pandemic-related border restriction that allows for the immediate expulsion of asylum-seekers and other migrants.

The preliminary injunction, issued by the US District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, provides a more permanent stop to the administration’s plans while the lawsuit led by a multi-state coalition of Republican attorneys general plays out.

Judge Robert R. Summerhays granted a temporary restraining order April 27 that prevented the Department of Homeland Security from phasing out Title 42 ahead of its planned end date.

Title 42 restrictions have been in place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing border officials to immediately expel most asylum-seekers and other migrants at the border, without giving them an opportunity to make a case for protection in the US.

The Biden administration’s plan to end Title 42 in late May sparked a political firestorm. DHS is prepared for as many as 18,000 migrants a day at the border after Title 42 lifts, more than double the current level.

Republican lawmakers argued that the increase would send the border into chaos, citing already high numbers of migrants this year. Some Democrats spoke out against the decision, too, and called on the Biden administration to craft a more detailed plan to manage increased arrivals.

Arizona, Louisiana, and Missouri sued to keep the border restriction in place, arguing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which invoked Title 42 in 2020, violated federal administrative law by failing to obtain public comment on its decision to end the rule.

The backlash derailed the Senate’s attempt to advance a Covid-19 aid package last month and continues to cloud the legislation’s fate. A bipartisan group of senators wants to force a vote on an amendment to keep Title 42 in place, which could get enough votes to pass the Senate and complicate the package’s fate in the House.

Progressive Democrats want to end the border restriction as soon as possible, arguing that it unlawfully interferes with the asylum process and disproportionately harms Black and Brown immigrants.

West Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Mississippi, Wyoming, Georgia, Alabama, Alaska, Utah, Tennessee, Ohio, Idaho, Arkansas, Nebraska, Montana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Kansas later joined the coalition challenging the termination order.

It remains to be seen whether the court’s injunction will soften Republicans’ and moderate Democrats’ push for legislative action.

Ongoing enforcement of Title 42 restrictions is likely to look different in the coming months, however, under a separate court ruling from the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit barring DHS from expelling families to places they may face torture.

DHS will have to conduct additional screening of migrants to comply with the March ruling, which will likely result in fewer expulsions, according to immigrants’ rights lawyers.

The D.C. Circuit’s order takes effect May 23, the same day Title 42 was set to end.

The case is Louisiana v. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, W.D. La., No. 6:22-cv-00885, 5/20/22.

