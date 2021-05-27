(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is set to unveil a budget that would see federal spending jump to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year, with annual deficits of more than $1.3 trillion over the next decade, according to documents cited by the New York Times.

The proposal, set to be publicly unveiled on Friday, offers a full accounting of Biden’s previously released plans for trillions of dollars in new taxes and government spending while also revealing for the first time how the administration believes inflation, employment, and economic growth would be affected by enacting his agenda. Spending would rise to $8.2 trillion by 2031, while the federal debt would rise to 117% of gross domestic product over the next decade.

Like most presidential budgets, the documents released Friday will be largely aspirational: Democrats hold only narrow majorities in the House and Senate, and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have made clear they’re unlikely to adopt Biden’s proposals in full.

Still, the documents will offer the first expansive look at the entirety of Biden’s effort to dramatically boost the size and scope of the federal government, and a preview of how the White House assesses the health of and prospects for an economy emerging from an unprecedented global pandemic. The administration predicts the economy will grow at just under 2% per year for most of the decade once inflation is factored in.

Inflation Contained

The administration also makes clear it does not share fears espoused by some on Wall Street of rapid inflation, predicting consumer prices would never rise faster than 2.3% per year. And the budget predicts a quickly rebounding labor market, with unemployment falling to 4.1% by next year and remaining below 4% over the rest of the coming decade.

The White House and Office of Management and Budget did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the New York Times report.

The budget release builds on a $1.52 trillion discretionary spending request -- that is, excluding required spending such as Social Security -- released by the White House in April that saw the president call for a 15.9% increase in domestic outlays, led by significant new investments in education and health programs.

That earlier document left out Biden’s $2.25 trillion jobs and infrastructure proposal and the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, as well as the tax increases on corporations and the wealthy that the White House has championed to offset the cost.

Tax Plans

Those spending proposals are included in the full budget proposal released Friday, which is also expected to detail specific program spending requests as well as administration estimates about GDP growth and interest rates.

The Treasury Department will separately release a detailed list of Biden’s tax proposals -- in a document colloquially known as the “green book“ -- that effectively serves as the revenue side of the ledger.

The budget document only accounts for legislation Biden is pursuing this year, leaving out major proposals like targeting prescription drug prices and a public health care option that the president has said will be major legislative targets later in his presidency.

The delivery of the budget kicks off a crucial and frenetic period of activity on Capitol Hill that could determine the fate of Biden’s legacy-defining legislative push.

Legislative Process

The House and Senate can begin writing and voting on the 12 annual spending bills needed to keep the government open after the Oct. 1 start of the new fiscal year. Negotiations over those bills -- which will require bipartisan support in the Senate -- have already hit rocky terrain.

Biden’s proposal for $753 billion in defense spending in the upcoming fiscal year, amounting to a 1.7% increase, has prompted divisions within the Democratic Party, with progressives pushing for cuts and hawks seeking higher levels. It’s also prompted push-back from Senate Republicans, who want defense increases to equal those for social programs and whose votes will be needed to enact the spending bills.

The delivery of the president’s budget also clears the way for the House and Senate to begin working on their own 2022 budget outline. That in turn will unlock a fast track process that can allow Democrats to pass large portions of Biden’s infrastructure, tax plan and social spending along party lines. Democrats are using the threat of going it alone to try to wring more concessions from Republicans in infrastructure talks this week.

