Biden’s Campaign Raises $10 Million After State of the Union

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign raised $10 million after last week’s State of the Union address in what his campaign manager called the largest 24-hour haul yet.

Biden has been stockpiling cash while Donald Trump, his presumptive opponent in the November election, spent millions in a contested primary. The former president’s political operation has also been helping with legal costs related to his four criminal indictments.

February was the Biden campaign’s best grass-roots fundraising month of his reelection bid, according to a statement Sunday, citing campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

Biden’s hour-long speech on Thursday attacking Trump and laying out his second-term message to the public marked the unofficial kickoff of the campaign, after Trump cleared a path to the Republican nomination in the Super Tuesday primaries.

While voters in battleground states view the US economy as improving, Biden trails Trump in seven swing states deemed most likely to decide the election, according to a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll conducted in February.

Building on his State of the Union speech, Biden’s campaign is spending $30 million on a battleground state ad blitz, including a television ad poking fun at his age. The president is hitting more swing states this week with stops planned in New Hampshire, Michigan and Wisconsin.

A key goal for Democrats must be “to work hard to motivate” young Americans, Representative Adam Schiff said.

“I think the highest priority has to be in turning young people out to vote,” the California Democrat said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

