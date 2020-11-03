(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s chances of winning the Electoral College fell to 89.2%, according to the latest run of poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight’s election forecasting model, from 90% on Nov. 2. He is predicted to win 350 of 538 electoral votes.

The model estimated Donald Trump’s chances at 10.4%, up from 9.6% on Nov. 2

According to the Nov. 3 run of the model, Trump had a 2.6% chance of carrying the popular vote, compared with Biden’s 97.4%

The national polling average for Trump reached 43.4% on Nov. 3, unchanged from Nov. 2

Biden’s national polling average reached 51.8% on Nov. 3, the same as on Nov. 2

These were the FiveThirtyEight’s forecasts and polling averages by state on Nov. 3:

Major polls added to FiveThirtyEight’s poll database in the last 24 hours:

NOTE: FiveThirtyEight rates pollsters according to their historical accuracy. For the purposes of this story, the lowest possible rating for a major poll is B-. In 2016, FiveThirtyEight correctly predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the popular vote but missed with its Electoral College forecast.

