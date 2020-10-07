(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s chances of winning the Electoral College rose to a record high 82.8%, according to the latest run of poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight’s election forecasting model, from 82.3% on Oct. 6. He is predicted to win 352 of 538 electoral votes.

The model estimated Donald Trump’s chances at 16.7%, down from 17.2% on Oct. 6

According to the Oct. 7 run of the model, Trump had a 7.5% chance of carrying the popular vote, compared with Biden’s 92.5%

The national polling average for Trump reached 42.5% on Oct. 7, unchanged from Oct. 6

Biden’s national polling average reached 51.3% on Oct. 7, the same as on Oct. 6

These were the FiveThirtyEight’s forecasts and polling averages by state on Oct. 7:

Major polls added to FiveThirtyEight’s poll database in the last 24 hours:

NOTE: FiveThirtyEight rates pollsters according to their historical accuracy. For the purposes of this story, the lowest possible rating for a major poll is B-. In 2016, FiveThirtyEight correctly predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the popular vote but missed with its Electoral College forecast.

