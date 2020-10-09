(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s chances of winning the Electoral College rose to a record high 85.1%, according to the latest run of poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight’s election forecasting model, from 84.4% on Oct. 8. He is predicted to win 352 of 538 electoral votes.

The model estimated Donald Trump’s chances at 14.4%, down from 15.2% on Oct. 8

According to the Oct. 9 run of the model, Trump had a 6.1% chance of carrying the popular vote, compared with Biden’s 93.9%

The national polling average for Trump reached 42.1% on Oct. 9 compared with 42.3% on Oct. 8

Biden’s national polling average reached 51.9% on Oct. 9 compared with 51.7% on Oct. 8

These were the FiveThirtyEight’s forecasts and polling averages by state on Oct. 9:

Major polls added to FiveThirtyEight’s poll database in the last 24 hours:

NOTE: FiveThirtyEight rates pollsters according to their historical accuracy. For the purposes of this story, the lowest possible rating for a major poll is B-. In 2016, FiveThirtyEight correctly predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the popular vote but missed with its Electoral College forecast.

