(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s chances of winning the Electoral College rose to a record high 86.1%, according to the latest run of poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight’s election forecasting model, from 85.8% on Oct. 10. He is predicted to win 352 of 538 electoral votes.

The model estimated Donald Trump’s chances at 13.4%, down from 13.8% on Oct. 10

According to the Oct. 12 run of the model, Trump had a 5.4% chance of carrying the popular vote, compared with Biden’s 94.6%

The national polling average for Trump reached 42.0% on Oct. 12 compared with 42.1% on Oct. 10

Biden’s national polling average reached 52.1% on Oct. 12 compared with 51.9% on Oct. 10

These were the FiveThirtyEight’s forecasts and polling averages by state on Oct. 12:

Major polls added to FiveThirtyEight’s poll database in the last 24 hours:

NOTE: FiveThirtyEight rates pollsters according to their historical accuracy. For the purposes of this story, the lowest possible rating for a major poll is B-. In 2016, FiveThirtyEight correctly predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the popular vote but missed with its Electoral College forecast.

