(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s chances of winning the Electoral College rose to a record high 87.1%, according to the latest run of poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight’s election forecasting model, from 86.7% on Oct. 14. He is predicted to win 350 of 538 electoral votes.

The model estimated Donald Trump’s chances at 12.6%, down from 13.0% on Oct. 14

According to the Oct. 16 run of the model, Trump had a 4.5% chance of carrying the popular vote, compared with Biden’s 95.5%

The national polling average for Trump reached 41.9% on Oct. 16 compared with 42.0% on Oct. 14

Biden’s national polling average reached 52.2% on Oct. 16 compared with 52.1% on Oct. 14

These were the FiveThirtyEight’s forecasts and polling averages by state on Oct. 16:

Major polls added to FiveThirtyEight’s poll database in the last 24 hours:

NOTE: FiveThirtyEight rates pollsters according to their historical accuracy. For the purposes of this story, the lowest possible rating for a major poll is B-. In 2016, FiveThirtyEight correctly predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the popular vote but missed with its Electoral College forecast.

