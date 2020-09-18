(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s chances of winning the Electoral College rose to 76.3%, according to the Sept. 18 run of poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight’s election forecasting model, from 75.8% on Sept. 17. He is predicted to win 334 of 538 electoral votes.

The model estimated Donald Trump’s chances at 23.1%, down from 23.7% on Sept. 17

According to the Sept. 18 run of the model, Trump had a 13.0% chance of carrying the popular vote, compared with Biden’s 87.0%

The national polling average for Trump reached 43.6% on Sept. 18 compared with 43.5% on Sept. 17

Biden’s national polling average reached 50.3% on Sept. 18, the same as on Sept. 17

These were the FiveThirtyEight’s forecasts and polling averages by state on Sept. 18:

No major polls have been added to FiveThirtyEight’s poll database in the last 24 hours

NOTE: In 2016, FiveThirtyEight correctly predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the popular vote but missed with its Electoral College forecast.

