(Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a criminal justice plan focused on prevention and rehabilitation that stands in stark contrast to the tough-on-crime stances he adopted earlier in his political career.

The Democratic presidential front-runner’s proposal aims to lower the prison population and reduce crime by offering incentives to states to shift priorities from incarceration to prevention through a $20 billion grant program. It also calls for investing $1 billion in juvenile justice reform and expanding federal funding for mental health and substance abuse services and research.

Biden has faced heavy criticism from some of his Democratic rivals for his central role in the creation and passage of legislation, most notably the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which some argue contributed to mass incarceration of minorities. Biden apologized for portions of the measure earlier this year, but the issue has dogged his campaign.

The new policy may be intended to pre-empt further criticism. The rollout comes before Biden’s appearance on Wednesday at the NAACP Convention in Detroit. It also precedes the second Democratic presidential debate next week, when he will be flanked on stage by two Democratic African American candidates, Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, who have clashed with him over his positions on issues related to criminal justice and race.

Biden’s plan seeks to eliminate racial disparities in policing by establishing an independent task force on prosecutorial discretion and empowering the Justice Department to address systemic misconduct in police departments and prosecutors’ offices.

Unlike many of his top opponents, Biden is not calling for the legalization of marijuana, which has become a core part of the progressive agenda. His plan advocates decriminalizing the drug and expunging marijuana convictions. Two liberal priorities that Biden does support are eliminating the death penalty and ending the cash bail system. He also calls for ending the federal government’s use of private prisons.

Here’s What Happened on Monday:

Democrats are kicking off a campaign in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Arizona and Nevada to make the case against President Donald Trump’s economy, seeking to neutralize the president’s strongest political asset as his re-election campaign heats up. The contest in the battleground states will focus on the underside of the economic boom, highlighting the struggles working- and middle-class people face from rising costs of living, such as for health care and college tuition, that are outpacing wage gains. They’ll also emphasize Trump’s attempts to repeal Obamacare and argue that his 2017 tax law contributed to rising inequality.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of the Democrats seeking the nomination to challenge Trump, said the economy is in a “precarious” and “fragile” position due to declining manufacturing in recent months as well as rising household and corporate debt. In a medium.com post, the former Harvard law professor said the administration’s “reckless behavior is increasing the odds” of a shock that tips the economy into recession before the end of Trump’s term.

Coming Up This Week:

Nine Democratic presidential candidates and a Republican challenger to Trump are scheduled to participate in the NAACP Convention in Detroit on Wednesday:

Biden, Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Warren and Bill Weld, a former Republican governor of Massachusetts.

