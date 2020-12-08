(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to nominate retired Army General Lloyd Austin as defense secretary is running into early friendly fire from Democrats, with two senators saying they don’t plan to vote for the waiver he’d need to serve in the post.

Although Biden hasn’t announced that Austin is his choice, the plan was confirmed Monday evening by three people familiar with his intention. Austin would be the first African American to lead the Pentagon, bolstering diversity in Biden’s Cabinet.

But, Austin, who retired in 2016, would need Congress to waive a law requiring military officers to be retired for seven years before serving as defense secretary.

Congress voted an exemption for Jim Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general, to serve as President Donald Trump’s first defense secretary. It’s a move that lawmakers of both parties said at the time should be extremely rare to preserve the tradition of civilian control of the military.

On Tuesday, two of the 17 Senate Democrats who voted against a waiver for Mattis -- who, ultimately, was easily confirmed -- said they’d also oppose one for Austin.

“I have deep respect and admiration for General Austin, but I remain opposed to granting a waiver to anyone with significant, recent military experience serving in this post because it contravenes the constitutional principle that demands civilian control of our military,” Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, a member of the Armed Services Committee, said in a statement.

“I didn’t for Mattis, and I don’t think I will for him,” Senator Jon Tester of Montana told reporters, nonetheless predicting that Austin would make a great defense secretary.

Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services panel, pledged in 2017 that he wouldn’t support another waiver after the one given Mattis. But he may be softening his position. He said Tuesday that the quality of the pick and the nominee’s vision should be the “decisive factor” even though his “preference would be for someone who’s not recently retired.”

Austin, 67, was the head of U.S. Central Command from 2013 to 2016 under President Barack Obama, replacing Mattis in that key military role overseeing troops in a region including Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Syria and Saudi Arabia.

‘Purpose-Built’ Job

The House -- which approved the waiver for Mattis over the objections of 150 Democrats and one Republican -- would also have to approve the waiver for Austin. Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a member of that chamber’s Armed Services Committee, was cool to the idea Tuesday.

Slotkin said she had “deep respect” for Austin, but “the job of secretary of defense is purpose-built to ensure civilian oversight of the military.”

“I’ll need to understand what he and the Biden administration plan to do to address these concerns before I can vote for his waiver,” she said.

Other congressional Democrats predicted Austin would have strong support, including Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, a key Biden ally. Austin could win confirmation even if there are Democratic defections.

Senate Armed Services Chairman Jim Inhofe, an Oklahoma Republican, said he would support the waiver and opposes the seven-year rule altogether.

Senator Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican and Army veteran, praised Austin’s four decades of service but said on Fox News that “I, like many other senators, have real reservations about giving another waiver.”

“I can tell you that senators across the spectrum, from liberal Democrats to conservative Republicans, are opposed to doing that again,” Cotton said.

Kori Schake, director of foreign and defense policy at the American Enterprise Institute, said granting a waiver for Austin would be a mistake as there are many other qualified candidates.

“It’s a mistake to think only people with experience in defense can be effective secretaries,” Schake said. “The political skills that make for effective cabinet secretaries are rarely possessed by military officers.”

Peter Feaver, a Duke University professor who specializes in the study of civil-military relations said he assumes the Biden team counted votes and are confident they can get the waiver.

Granting Austin a waiver “will require some leading Democrats to walk back statements they have made in the past and require some Republicans to resist the temptation to play mischief with a troubled nomination,” Feaver said in an email. “It is not hard to imagine ways they could run into trouble but, if I were to bet, I would bet Biden would prevail.”

Before Mattis, the only waiver Congress had granted was in 1950, allowing five-star Army General George Marshall to become defense secretary for a year.

