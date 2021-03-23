(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s pick for deputy budget director, Shalanda Young, was confirmed by the Senate on an 63 to 37 vote Tuesday, setting the stage for the administration to begin rolling out its blueprint for fiscal 2022 in the coming weeks.

The Office of Management and Budget has had no Senate-confirmed leaders in the new administration after Biden’s pick for director, Neera Tanden, was forced to withdraw her nomination in the face of bipartisan opposition over her past sarcastic tweets.

Young, a former House Appropriations Committee staff director, is expected to be named acting White House budget director while Biden decides on a new OMB director nominee. Congressional Democrats have been lobbying Biden to nominate her for the top budget office job.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her leadership team have written to Biden urging him to tap Young for the position. This week, Ann O’Leary, a former chief of staff to California Governor Gavin Newsom, withdrew her name from consideration for the post. Another top contender Gene Sperling, former National Economic Council director, has been named a czar in charge of overseeing implementation of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

“The Congressional Black Caucus takes tremendous pride in recommending Shalanda Young as Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Having worked closely with her over a number of years, the CBC has come to rely on her keen intellect, profound knowledge of the federal budget process, appropriations, and legislative processes,” CBC Chair Joyce Beatty, an Ohio Democrat, said in an emailed statement.

While Young drew some Senate Republican support for her nomination given her role in past bipartisan spending deals, other Republicans cited her support for ending a prohibition on federal funds being used for abortions as a reason to oppose her nomination.

The president is required to submit a budget request to Congress by the first Monday in February but new administrations rarely meet that goal. Lawmakers expect a full budget request, complete with spending and revenue targets for the next 10 years, to come to Congress in April or May. The request is the first step in the process of crafting annual appropriations bills for the next fiscal year which begins on Oct. 1.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.