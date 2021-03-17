(Bloomberg) -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday will defend the Biden administration’s approach to a surge in immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border as GOP lawmakers blame the president’s policies for creating a crisis.

Mayorkas is set to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee, where he’ll argue that the Trump administration left behind an inhumane and inadequate system that his department is working swiftly to revamp.

“The situation we are currently facing at the southwest border is a difficult one. We are tackling it,” Mayorkas said Tuesday in a 2,000-word statement responding to the concerns of immigrants’ rights groups and Republicans.

Border crossings are threatening to become a political liability for President Joe Biden as he seeks to allow more legal migration and asylum claims, reversing Donald Trump’s hard-line approach. Immigration advocates say the new administration isn’t doing enough to ensure the safety of detainees at the border while Republicans attack the president for policies they say are encouraging a new wave of undocumented immigrants.

The biggest challenge faced by the administration is unaccompanied minors seeking entry to the U.S. They’re allowed to enter the country in the custody of Customs and Border Protection, even as most adults and families are sent away. More than 9,600 entered the U.S. in February, up 60% from January and triple the number who arrived in February 2020, according to data released last week.

Biden, in an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, urged migrants to not come to the U.S. “Don’t leave your town or city or community,” he said, adding that “there was a surge as well” in the last years of the Trump administration.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, on Monday visited El Paso, Texas, with other GOP lawmakers to pin the blame on Biden for making clear that his administration would be more accommodating to immigrants.

“The sad part about all of this is it didn’t have to happen. This crisis was created by the presidential policies of this new administration,” McCarthy said in Texas. “There is no other way to call it than a Biden border crisis.”

Representative John Katko of New York, the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee who accompanied McCarthy to Texas, also pointed a finger at the Democratic White House. “President Biden, why don’t you just admit you made a mistake with this policy and go back to the way it was and keep America safe for all of us?” he said in a statement.

Administration officials dispute that its policies have been a factor in the rising number of arrivals at the border, saying the numbers have been growing since last April, well before it was clear that Biden would win the presidential election.

Mayorkas has repeatedly accused the Trump administration of having “dismantled” and “gutted” the immigration system. His Tuesday memo lists examples, including “no appropriate planning for the pandemic at all,” taking apart the asylum system and eliminating a program that made it possible for Central American minors to apply for refugee resettlement from their home countries.

The Homeland Security panel chairman, Bennie Thompson, said in a statement that Mayorkas “has clearly inherited a department damaged by the previous administration and its failed policies that made the nation less secure.”

“From over half a million dead due to Covid-19 to an unprecedented surge in domestic terrorism, Americans continue to pay the price for these failures. While we have to look forward, we cannot expect the Biden administration to repair in a matter of weeks everything Trump destroyed over four years,” Thompson added.

Biden has ended Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy, which required asylum seekers from Central America to wait for processing of their claims in encampments along Mexico’s northern border and instead enter the U.S. as their cases are adjudicated.

The president has said he supports creating a pathway to citizenship for 11 million people who’ve been living in the U.S. for years and administration officials have conveyed a commitment to treating migrants more humanely than during Trump’s tenure.

Democratic leaders in the House and Senate have indicated there isn’t enough support within their own caucuses, let alone with Republicans, for a comprehensive immigration overhaul. Instead, House Democrats plan to vote this week on two narrow measures, one for agricultural workers and the other a version of the Dream Act, which would put millions of immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as children on a path to citizenship.

Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat who chairs the Judiciary Committee that would consider those bills, said he wants to see if there is support to move them through the Senate. But South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a top Republican on the panel, said Monday that those legislative efforts are “going to be really difficult with what’s going on at the border.”

The causes of the exodus from the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala include the coronavirus pandemic and hurricanes, as well as chronic problems like poverty, violent crime and corruption. The administration has asked Congress for $4 billion in targeted aid to the region to help improve conditions that lead migrants to choose to leave their homes.

The administration last week reinstituted the Central American Minors Program, which allows young people to apply for refugee resettlement from their home countries rather than having to make the dangerous journey to U.S. The Trump administration had suspended it in 2017.

Not Enough Room

Under the law, minors are only permitted to be in Customs and Border Protection custody for 72 hours before being transferred to the care of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement. But that process has hit a snag because the administration does not have enough room to take care of all the children who are entering the country.

HHS is moving to find bed space, including preparing to house as many as 3,000 teenagers at a convention center in downtown Dallas, the Associated Press reported Monday. In the meantime, minors are staying in CBP facilities for more than three days and, in some cases, reporting poor conditions. A tent facility in Donna, Texas, was built to house 250 people but last week held four times that many. Lawyers who visited say that children described sleeping on gym mats and going days without showering.

