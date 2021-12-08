(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a challenge to Harvard College’s use of race in admissions and leave in place affirmation action programs at selective universities around the country.

In a court filing Wednesday, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said a federal appeals court was right to uphold Harvard’s policy as a way to diversify its student body. An appeal by the interest group Students for Fair Admissions says Harvard violated federal civil rights law by intentionally discriminating against Asian-American applicants.

The challengers are asking the court to overrule the 2003 decision that reaffirmed the right of universities to consider race as one of many admissions factors. The practice is common at selective universities, though nine states including California and Florida have laws banning the practice at public universities.

The appeal could add another blockbuster case to a Supreme Court term that already features major showdowns over abortion and gun rights.

The challengers contend that Harvard penalizes Asian Americans during the admissions process, assigning them lower ratings on leadership and likability, while automatically giving preferences to Black and Hispanic applicants.

Harvard says it considers the race only of highly competitive candidates for admission and doesn’t penalize Asian-American applicants.

Students for Fair Admissions, a group run by longtime racial-preferences opponent Edward Blum, is separately asking the Supreme Court to hear a challenge to the admissions policy at the University of North Carolina. Because that case involves a public institution, it raises somewhat different legal issues.

The Harvard case is Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, 20-1199.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.