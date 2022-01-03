41m ago
Biden’s Economic Plan, Meat Prices, Factory Activity: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Senate Democrats begin the new year groping for a path forward on U.S. President Joe Biden’s stalled domestic economic agenda, hoping to pass a slimmed-down version before midterm election campaigns begin
- Biden will announce plans Monday to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing
- Asia and European factory activity continued its expansion in December, lifted by resilient demand and easing supply-chain bottlenecks as the omicron strain begins to spread in the region
- Singapore’s recovery accelerated in the final three months of 2021 on the back of easing virus restrictions and strong manufacturing
- Turkish inflation surged to a 19-year high in December, propelled by a slump in the lira and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push for cheaper borrowing
- Euro-area inflation figures for December due this week are likely to indicate price increases may have peaked
- Finally, here’s what to watch in the U.S. economy this week
