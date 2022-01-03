(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Senate Democrats begin the new year groping for a path forward on U.S. President Joe Biden’s stalled domestic economic agenda, hoping to pass a slimmed-down version before midterm election campaigns begin

Biden will announce plans Monday to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing

Asia and European factory activity continued its expansion in December, lifted by resilient demand and easing supply-chain bottlenecks as the omicron strain begins to spread in the region Singapore’s recovery accelerated in the final three months of 2021 on the back of easing virus restrictions and strong manufacturing

Turkish inflation surged to a 19-year high in December, propelled by a slump in the lira and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push for cheaper borrowing

Euro-area inflation figures for December due this week are likely to indicate price increases may have peaked

Finally, here’s what to watch in the U.S. economy this week

