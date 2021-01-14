1h ago
Biden’s Economic Plan, Sick Days, China Export Boom: Eco Day
- President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday will unveil a Covid-19 relief package rivaled in size only by last year’s $2 trillion Cares Act, in his first legislative test in the face of a split U.S. Senate and a deteriorating economy
- There’s a problem in the U.S. labor market that’s been mostly overlooked in the Covid crisis: The people that do have jobs are calling out sick in record numbers or taking leaves of absence
China’s export boom continued into December, pushing the trade surplus to a record high in the month and bolstering what is already the world’s best-performing major economy
- The surge in shipping rates is posing a new headwind for the global economy
- The German economy stagnated at the end of last year, probably avoiding a double-dip recession that’s engulfing the euro area
- The European Central Bank’s reaction function significantly reduces the need for shock-and-awe action at its next meeting on Jan. 21 amid worsening virus outlook, Bloomberg Economics says
- Finally, check out this week’s Stephanomics podcast on the economic cost of Covid’s mental health crisis
