(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday will outline an array of initiatives to advance clean energy, including plans to hold the largest-ever sale of offshore wind farm rights in U.S. history and accelerate the construction of new power lines to transmit renewable electricity across the nation.

The efforts, which span at least seven federal agencies, could help fulfill President Joe Biden’s climate ambitions to decarbonize the power grid by 2035 and at least halve U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade.

They are designed to give more Americans access to renewable power, lower energy costs and support good-paying union jobs, according to a senior administration official who spoke anonymously to preview the announcements.

The administration’s power grid initiative would deliver billions of dollars in federal funding -- some of it from the newly enacted bipartisan infrastructure law -- to upgrade and replace transmission lines nationwide. Some $10 billion would be earmarked for states, tribes and utilities to enhance grid resilience and help prevent power outages amid extreme weather and wildfires, the White House said in a fact sheet.

The Biden administration is far from the first to focus on bolstering the nation’s electric grids, though past efforts to build high-voltage power lines so renewable power can be transported from the rural Midwest to coastal cities faltered in the face of local opposition, landowner concerns and permitting requirements.

Now, the Biden administration is seeking to overcome some of those obstacles by strengthening coordination with local stakeholders and encouraging investment in the highest-need power transmission projects, according to the fact sheet.

The effort dovetails with another new administration plan to expedite and prioritize government reviews of renewable energy projects on public lands managed by the Agriculture and Interior departments -- part of a bid to authorize 25 gigawatts of solar, wind and geothermal energy across that territory by 2025. Under an agreement being announced Wednesday, five federal government agencies, including the Defense Department, are agreeing to coordinate on environmental reviews and prioritize resources toward the project reviews.

The planned offshore wind lease sale -- set for next month -- would give renewable developers a shot at buying leases to install turbines in shallow Atlantic waters between New Jersey and New York’s Long Island. The six tracts that will be auctioned off in the so-called New York Bight have the potential to generate as much as seven gigawatts of electricity -- enough to power 2 million homes -- the White House said.

“Offshore wind opportunities like the New York Bight present a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fight climate change and create good-paying union jobs in the United States,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a news release.

For the first time, the Interior Department will bar companies from bidding on more than one of the leases in the sale -- a decision designed to encourage broad participation and help build out the nascent offshore wind industry in the U.S., a senior administration official said. The restriction was opposed by some large offshore wind developers that might otherwise have nabbed adjacent leases in the hopes of sharing resources across neighboring projects.

Other new lease terms will encourage winning bidders to enter into agreements with labor unions and use U.S.-built turbine blades, towers and other equipment -- part of a bid to ensure the developments employ union workers and promote the development of a U.S. supply chain to support the industry.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and New York Governor Kathy Hochul were set to discuss the offshore wind plans in a call with Haaland and AFL-CIO President Liz Schuler Wednesday morning. With climate change already feeding extreme weather events, Hochul said in a news release, “we must chart an ambitious path toward a cleaner energy economy now more than ever.”

Interior officials scaled back the overall size of the auction -- with leases now set to span 488,201 acres (197,570 hectares) -- in response to concerns the development could harm commercial fishing in a region home to some of the world’s richest scallop beds. Yet the modifications appeared unlikely to resolve concerns from fishing interests who have challenged the agency’s earlier offshore wind decisions and warned the plans imperil their business.

“The New York Bight is a hugely conflicted area,” said Anne Hawkins, executive director of the Responsible Offshore Development Alliance that represents fishing interests. “Issuing new leases before putting processes in place to mitigate the clear risks this scale of development poses to historic food production and ecological resilience will result in devastating impacts that would have been largely avoidable with careful planning.”

