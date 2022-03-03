(Bloomberg) -- Gigi Sohn, President Joe Biden’s choice to create a Democratic majority at the Federal Communications Commission, advanced in the Senate over objections from Republicans.

Sohn, a communications lawyer, received a 14-14 party-line vote from the Senate Commerce Committee. Democrats now can force a vote in the full Senate to bring the nomination to the floor. It would take a series of votes there to confirm.

Sohn’s arrival at the FCC would give the agency its first Democratic majority of the Biden presidency. She could boost policy initiatives such as net neutrality rules to govern broadband traffic. The FCC has operated short one commissioner, with a 2-to-2 partisan split, since Biden took office,

Sohn drew GOP opposition in part for criticizing Fox News. Republican senators also questioned her role at a non-profit organization that relayed TV stations’ signals online. The group ceased operations when broadcasters won a court ruling against it.

