(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The standoff in the Senate Banking Committee over Federal Reserve nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin has no quick resolution in sight, leaving all of President Joe Biden’s Fed picks in limbo, potentially into next month.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania vowed Tuesday to keep blocking a committee vote on Raskin unless he gets more information about why the Kansas City Fed granted a highly-sought-after master account to a Colorado-based fintech company where Raskin served as a director.

“We’re not willing to vote for Ms. Raskin until we get some answers to our questions,” he said on the Senate floor.

Raskin, who has been nominated to be the central bank’s vice chair for supervision, has said that she could not recall communicating with the Fed about the master account request but was confident she would have abided by all ethics rules. The White House said she did nothing wrong, and that the company, Reserve Trust, received an account only after complying with applicable rules and regulations.

Banking Chair Sherrod Brown is refusing to separate a committee vote on Raskin’s nomination from the four others -- Jerome Powell as chair, Lael Brainard as vice chair, and Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson for the board of governors.

Unless either side backs down on Wednesday, the Banking panel won’t be able to send any of the Fed nominees to the Senate floor for confirmation votes before the chamber leaves for a week-long break. Even then, broad Republican opposition to Raskin means Democrats will have to wait to try to confirm her until the return of New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Lujan, who is recovering from a stroke. Lujan said Sunday he would be back at work in a “few weeks.”

Toomey’s maneuver exposed the tenuousness of Democratic control in a 50-50 Senate, with committees evenly divided and Vice President Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes.

Although Powell’s term as Fed chair expired earlier this month, he remains on the board of governors until 2028, and was recently appointed board chair “pro tempore.” Brainard also is a current member of the board.

If the other three nominees aren’t confirmed before the next Fed meeting March 15-16, their absence wouldn’t affect the planned liftoff of interest rates. The board in the past has operated without a full complement of governors. The biggest impact would be in the Federal Open Market Committee’s rate projections in the so-called dot plot, as many economists perceive the newcomers as more dovish than the median FOMC member.

Brown, an Ohio Democrat, said he didn’t want to set a precedent by giving Republicans power to pick and choose which nominees should get a vote in committee. He said he expects Toomey and other GOP senators to relent under public pressure. But Democrats don’t yet have a plan yet what to do if that doesn’t happen.

“We’re trying to figure it out,” Brown said.

One course would be to change the rules, the so-called nuclear option, to confirm all of the nominees.

The party in control can force a nomination deadlocked in a committee to the Senate floor with a simple majority vote. But current rules don’t allow that if there hasn’t been a quorum in committee.

50 Votes

Bypassing Toomey’s blockade with a partisan rules change would require the backing of all 50 Senate Democrats. That means Democrats must at least await Lujan’s return. However, some Democrats, including Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have been reluctant to change the rules in a partisan way.

Manchin hasn’t committed publicly to voting for any of the nominees. He’s been the top Democratic critic of the Fed’s monetary policy for months and told Bloomberg this week he wants to talk to Powell again about inflation, which jumped to a 40-year high in January.

“I’m going to talk to Jerome,” Manchin said. “You got to do something, you got to send a signal.”

While Manchin’s support wouldn’t be needed to confirm Powell, who has broad bipartisan backing, it could be crucial for Raskin and Cook, who has yet to pick up any Republican support.

Senate Republicans used the nuclear option to eliminate the 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court justices under President Donald Trump. When Democrats boycotted the Judiciary Committee to try and delay Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination in 2020, Republicans simply changed the committee’s quorum rules.

That can’t be done in this case because the Banking Committee is split evenly between the parties, and Senate rules require a quorum of a majority of the committee to move a nomination to the floor, or the backing of 60 senators. A separate procedure allowing a discharge of nominations for tie votes also would not apply.

So far, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said he hopes an agreement can be forged. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Raskin.

“Senator Toomey has continued to promote false allegations that have already been shot down by ethics experts, the Kansas City Fed, the founder of Reserve Trust, and Sarah Bloom Raskin herself,” Psaki said. “We’re going to continue to work with Chairman Brown on a path forward and look forward to the Banking Committee eventually holding a vote to confirm these five nominees.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.