(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown said he was told by White House officials to expect an “imminent” announcement about President Joe Biden’s pick to chair the Federal Reserve Fed Governor Lael Brainard was interviewed for the top job when she visited the White House last week Chair Jerome Powell and Brainard are the only people who’ve publicly surfaced as being in the running for the top job Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said the Fed shouldn’t overreact to inflationary pressures that are likely to prove temporary

Retailers are forecasting a record holiday spending season. But for one in ten Americans, prices rising at the fastest pace in 30 years will dampen the Christmas spirit Inflation is eating into recent wage increases after federal pandemic relief expired Holiday season will lay bare inequalities in the economic recovery Economists expect price increases to hurt consumer demand in the near term

Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke of the need for cooperation in their first face-to-face summit, which went on longer than expected even though they announced no major breakthroughs

Bloomberg Economics estimates middle-income households have enough additional savings to last until year-end -- suggesting labor supply may pick up more strongly in early 2022

China’s economy is slowing to the lows seen way back in 1990 -- a price President Xi Jinping seems willing to pay to reduce its dependence on the property sector

Chile’s presidential front-runners -- leftist Gabriel Boric and conservative Jose Antonio Kast -- said they’re open to negotiating parts of their economic programs in remarks made at the last televised debate before elections

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.