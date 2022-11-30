(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will welcome French President Emmanuel Macron for the first White House state dinner in more than three years on Thursday, setting aside recent tensions with Paris over defense and trade issues to celebrate the oldest US alliance.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, arrived in Washington Tuesday evening for the state visit. Thursday’s dinner will be preceded by meetings with US lawmakers and at NASA, to discuss US and French cooperation on space exploration, as well as a joint news conference with Biden.

While the visit will put on display the White House’s considerable hospitality apparatus, Macron arrives with grievances.

His government is angry about a new US climate law that Europeans say unfairly subsidizes North American electric-vehicle production. And France is still stinging over a surprise US and UK deal with Australia to build nuclear submarines that kneecapped Paris’s plans to sell Canberra diesel subs.

For Biden, however, the dinner is the culmination of one of the most successful stretches of his presidency. Macron’s visit follows midterm elections earlier this month in which voters rebuked the US president’s arch rival, Donald Trump, allowing Democrats to outperform expectations. Biden then met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia, where the two men agreed to ease tensions between their countries.

US officials sought to downplay any strains in the relationship between Biden and Macron, who also enjoyed a state visit in 2018 under Trump, ahead of Thursday’s meetings.

“This visit really largely serves as a celebration of the strong footing of this relationship -- one that is well rooted in our history from the very beginnings of our country, while also oriented squarely toward the future,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said Monday.

France, he said, has been a key US partner to counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region and in combating Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The president felt that this was exactly the right and the most appropriate country to start with for state visits,” he said.

Kirby allowed that Biden expects Macron to raise his concerns about the new US electric-vehicle tax credits when they meet. The French president and his government have slammed the new US climate law, with Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire going so far as accusing Biden of adopting Chinese-style industrial policy.

French officials said there is little hope the Americans will allay their concerns. The law, which has drawn criticism from auto-making nations worldwide, is unlikely to be amended.

The European Union says the law violates World Trade Organization subsidy and non-discrimination rules, and is weighing a response, including a complaint against the US with the WTO or creating an EU program to bolster domestic companies.

Macron has long pushed for a so-called Buy European Act, which would reserve public tender offers and subsidies for manufacturers on the continent. But the idea has always run into opposition amid fears it would provoke a trade war.

The French president could ask his US counterpart to throw his weight behind the proposal, said Emre Peker, Europe director at Eurasia Group.

“If Biden supports European movement toward replicating US subsidies with a Buy European Act, that could provide more firepower for Macron to push for a broader subsidies scheme at the EU level,” Peker said. “That would mark a sea change for EU-level discussions, which have typically steered away from going into a subsidy race.”

If the US law goes ahead as-is, France stands to attract €10 billion ($10.3 billion) less investment and create 10,000 fewer jobs, according to estimates by the French government. While French automakers Renault SA and Stellantis NV don’t export cars to the US, the tax-credit provisions could hurt French suppliers of components.

German automakers with a North American presence, such as BMW AG and Mercedes-Benz Group AG, are even more exposed, an official in Macron’s office said.

A senior administration official told reporters Monday that the US sees a role for possible European subsidies to aid EU businesses who won’t benefit from tax credits in the American law.

Biden and Macron have been in lock-step on many issues, including support for Ukraine, but a divide opened between the US and its oldest ally in 2021 over the US and UK submarine deal with Australia. The pact effectively scuttled a planned Canberra order for French-made submarines, blindsiding officials in Paris. Macron withdrew the French ambassador to the US in protest.

The agreement, dubbed AUKUS, is proceeding, but Macron has continued to offer his country’s subs to Australia, noting that the new nuclear submarines -- which haven’t even yet been designed -- are many years from entering service.

Macron will also likely bring up energy prices with Biden. The French president has publicly bemoaned that the US administration hasn’t been helpful enough in reducing prices of liquefied natural gas following Russia’s invasion.

The two leaders will discuss how US and European gas buyers could better negotiate prices with producers, as Europe is becoming increasingly dependent on US shipments to lower its energy dependence on Moscow, according to an official in Macron’s office.

