(Bloomberg) -- Swing-state voters see US-Mexico border security as a greater priority than the foreign policy crises that are increasingly dominating President Joe Biden’s attention, a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll shows.

About three times as many voters said immigration is their top issue in the 2024 presidential contest as those who said the same about the Israel-Hamas war. Some 68% of respondents said they approve of funding for border protection, a larger share than the 61% who back aid to Israel or the 58% who favor aid to Ukraine.

The poll results suggest a difficult balancing act for Biden’s reelection campaign, in which his administration’s areas of national-security focus — supporting Israel as it battles Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, and backing Ukraine in its fight against Russia — are not primary concerns for the voters he needs to win over.

While Biden is aiming to tie together funding on all three issues into a single spending package that faces deep opposition from a faction of House Republicans, the poll underscores that swing-state voters don’t necessarily view them as equally urgent.

In a gloomy signal for the president, swing-state voters said they prefer his likely rival on the key foreign-policy issues. Poll respondents said they trusted Donald Trump to navigate the Israel-Hamas war more than Biden, 44% to 31%, and preferred the former president more on the Russia-Ukraine war, too, by an 11-point margin.

Trump, the favorite for the Republican presidential nomination, leads Biden 47% to 41% across the seven states in the poll, well outside the overall margin of error of 1 percentage point. Trump has convincing leads in North Carolina and Georgia, and is within the margin of error in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The candidates were tied in Michigan. The results are little changed from the October Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll that showed Trump ahead 47% to 43%.

“We've heard the press and pundits count Joe Biden out time and time again, but we know that he always proves them wrong," campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said Thursday before the poll was released. "And if we want a real window into where voters actually are, we know the best way to measure that is to see how they're actually voting."

Foreign policy was hardly the only area where Trump had an edge over Biden. The former president was more trusted by swing-state voters on the economy, immigration and crime — results that echoed last month’s poll, which found far more swing-state voters trusted Trump on pocketbook issues.

While a plurality of swing-state voters said Biden’s doing the right amount to help Israel, Ukraine, and civilians in Gaza, considerable numbers say he’s doing too much or too little. And some of that criticism is coming from within the president’s own party, especially on Israel. Key parts of the Democratic coalition — including young and Hispanic voters — are more likely than all registered voters to say Biden is doing too much to help Israel.

“What we see is a potential vulnerability for President Biden in trying to walk both a very delicate line in the Middle East while also walking a tightrope with Democratic voters here at home,” said Morning Consult Vice President Caroline Bye.

The poll of 4,922 registered voters was conducted Oct. 30 to Nov. 7. It concluded one month after Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union, began attacks that killed 1,400 Israelis. More than 10,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the conflict so far, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Voters’ attitudes toward overseas allies may shape a coming showdown on Capitol Hill over a military aid package. Bipartisan majorities in both chambers support Israel, but there are deep divisions within the Republican party over Ukraine aid, with hardliners opposed to sending more funding to Kyiv. Senate Republicans who favor a strong US military have begun to directly challenge party populists over Ukraine and, more generally, national security. That intra-party rivalry will culminate in the battle over a $106 billion White House spending request that combines aid for Israel, Ukraine and border security.

Senate Republicans want to use the aid package to exert maximum leverage to get border funding and policy priorities enacted, with key GOP senators predicting Senate Democrats could not pass Ukraine aid without policy changes to discourage illegal immigration.

The push for border security comes after an influx of migrants to places including New York and Chicago has brought immigration policy to the forefront in Democratic cities far from the border.

Still, foreign policy rarely wins presidential elections. Some 41% of respondents said the economy was their most important issue in the 2024 contest. The second most-cited issue was immigration, at 9% — more than the 3% who named the Israel-Hamas war as their top concern or the 1% who said the Russia-Ukraine war. Similarly, just 1% said US-China relations were their most important issue, despite the enormous amount of time the administration has spent on China, with multiple cabinet-level visits and an upcoming sit-down between Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“The American people are pretty focused on their pocketbooks, on the issues that matter to them in their day-to-day lives,” said Eli Yokley, US politics analyst for Morning Consult. “We’ve seen spikes for even Ukraine at the beginning, in terms of voter interest — we’ve seen that for Israel. But you know, at some point, that news coverage fades and folks still have to go to the grocery store and fill up their tanks.”

The Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll surveyed 4,922 registered voters in seven swing states: 800 registered voters in Arizona, 803 in Georgia, 700 in Michigan, 437 in Nevada, 702 in North Carolina, 805 in Pennsylvania and 675 in Wisconsin. The surveys were conducted online from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, and the aggregated data across the seven swing states were weighted to approximate a target sample of swing state registered voters based on gender, age, race/ethnicity, marital status, home ownership, 2020 presidential vote and state. State-level data were weighted to approximate a target sample of registered voters in the respective state based on gender, age, race/ethnicity, marital status, home ownership, and 2020 presidential vote. The margin of error is plus or minus 1 percentage point across the seven states; 3 percentage points in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania; 4 percentage points in Michigan, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, and 5 percentage points in Nevada.

--With assistance from Elena Mejia, Justin Sink and Megan Scully.

