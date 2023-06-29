(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s top health official said the “health and wellbeing of Americans will suffer” after the US Supreme Court sharply limited the use of race as a factor in university admissions.

The 6-3 decision weakens efforts to make higher education more accessible to members of historically underrepresented groups, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday in a statement.

“People of color have been excluded from attending medical school and joining medical organizations for generations,” Becerra said. “While progress has been made, there is still a significant deficit in the number of Black and Latino doctors and medical students.”

The decision, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, rejects the idea that affirmative action programs are needed to ensure campus diversity. It could mean fewer Black and Hispanic students at the country’s top universities and force schools to revamp admissions policies.

