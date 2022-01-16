(Bloomberg) -- A majority of Americans fault President Joe Biden’s handling of inflation and the economy, according to a CBS News poll, which also found that people increasingly find government guidance on Covid-19 confusing.

The poll suggests that inflation, which has reached the highest level in 40 years, is the biggest challenge, with 65% saying the Biden administration isn’t focused enough on accelerating prices. More than half -- 58% -- said it also isn’t focused enough on the economy.

“Few think Biden and fellow Democrats are focused on the right things, overall, either,” CBS said in a summary of the poll. “When we ask people what could change their opinion about Biden, the answers center on inflation, not legislation.”

While 47% said in October that coronavirus information from health officials is confusing, that number increased to 57% in the poll released Sunday.

Less than a week from Biden’s first anniversary in office, his job rating on handling the pandemic is at the lowest point of his presidency, according to the survey. His overall approval rating is stuck at 44% after declining from a peak of 62% in March in the CBS poll.

The Jan. 12-14 poll of 2,094 U.S. adult residents has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

