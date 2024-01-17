(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s signature climate-change initiative, the Inflation Reduction Act, has hurt Georgia more than it has helped, the state’s governor told Bloomberg Television, even as a raft of electric-vehicle and battery manufacturing has created a surge of new jobs.

“It’s really kind of hurt us in a lot of different ways, believe it or not,” Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said in an interview in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday. “We had the Hyundai announcement, we had Rivian, we had the SK battery plant all before the IRA ever passed.”

Kemp accused politicians in Washington of “picking winners and losers” with the landmark legislation. “They’re helping the union-backed automobile producers, and they’re hurting the folks that we have coming to Georgia.”

Georgia has experienced a green-jobs boom in recent years, driven by companies such as Hyundai Motor Co., Rivian Automotive Inc. and SK Innovation Co. building manufacturing plants in the state. Local leaders have touted the area’s transportation infrastructure, which includes one of the world’s busiest airports, a port and rail network, as well as its status as a right-to-work state, which makes it harder for workers to unionize, as benefits to setting up operations there. The state has also aggressively offered incentives to some companies building plants.

Congress passed the IRA in 2022, without a single Republican vote. The legislation contained some $370 billion in provisions designated to help fight global warming in part by offering generous incentives to support new domestic solar, battery and electric-vehicle factories, much of which is set to benefit so-called red states.

“My worry is that them manipulating the market, forcing the market on people, is actually going to hurt more than it’s helping,” Kemp said. Still, the governor told Bloomberg that around 40 projects had come to his state since the Hyundai announcement, and that after the legislation there was a lot of money for similar plans.

Kemp won a second term in 2022 despite clashing with former President Donald Trump for refusing to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. In terms of the Republican primaries, Kemp said all the candidates need to tell people “what we stand for, what we’re going to do” should Republicans regain the White House.

“We don’t need to be looking in the rear-view mirror and re-litigating the 2020 election,” he said.

Kemp declined to say if he would endorse Trump, should the former president win the Republican nomination.

Kemp testified before the Georgia grand jury that ultimately led to criminal charges against Trump. The lead prosecutor in the case, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has come under scrutiny in recent days over allegations of an improper personal relationship with a special counsel she hired to assist with the Trump case. Willis has not confirmed or denied the allegations, but a judge is expected to consider her ability to continue prosecuting the Trump case.

The Georgia governor didn’t say if he thinks Willis should be removed from the case.

“I wouldn’t be able to speak to that because I haven’t seen the evidence, but at the very least if the accusations are true, it is very troubling and I feel certain that the judge will rule in the right way to make sure that President Trump and anyone else is being treated fairly.”

