(Bloomberg) -- Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su remained in San Francisco for another round of talks Wednesday with West Coast port employers and the dockworkers’ union in a bid to push contract negotiations toward a resolution, according to a Labor Department official.

A handshake agreement the two sides made in front of Su on Monday was meant to allow talks to continue without organized labor disruptions. Worker actions had previously snarled operations at ports from Seattle to Los Angeles.

The cooling off period appeared to have improved operations at the Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach as of Wednesday, though earlier labor shortages led to arrival or departure delays for 11 container ships, according to an email Tuesday evening from the Marine Exchange of Southern California, which monitors vessel traffic in the San Pedro Bay.

West Coast port workers have been on the job without a contract since last July and protracted contract negotiations, now in their 13th month, have sparked concerns about the potential for a supply-chain crippling work stoppage if the talks go off track.

Su arrived in California Monday for talks with the Pacific Maritime Association, representing ocean carriers and terminal operators, and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union covering around 22,000 dockworkers.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday the sides have “overcome some major sticking points already and are continuing to address most difficult issues.” The sides remain far apart on wages and benefits, according to a person familiar with the talks.

Labor unions have demanded better pay from cargo carriers that took in record profits during the Covid-19 pandemic, but employers have balked at significant wage increases as revenues have shrank.

