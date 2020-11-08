(Bloomberg) -- Democrat Joe Biden spoke to the nation Saturday night after clinching the electoral votes he needed to become the next U.S. president. President Donald Trump hasn’t conceded, and headed to the golf course again Sunday. Vote counting continues in the states yet to be called, notably Georgia.

There’s likely to be no call in the Georgia presidential race before a mandatory recount, but Biden’s lead has continued to widen since he crept ahead of Trump early Friday.

With 99% of the ballots now counted in the state, Biden is up by 10,195 votes, about 0.2-point margin. The wider the lead, the less likely a recount will change the outcome.

Pennsylvania was the clincher for Biden on Saturday. His lead has grown somewhat since the race was called, to more than 41,000 votes as of early Sunday, or 0.61 points. Most of the remaining votes are in Democrat-leaning Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. In 2016 Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the state by 44,292 votes or 0.72 points.

Nationwide, the popular-vote margin for the Democrat stands at more than 4.1 million votes.

