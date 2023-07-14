(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s legislative director Louisa Terrell is stepping down from her role, the latest major departure from his White House staff.

Terrell, a longtime Biden adviser who has been in the White House since the start of his presidency, played key roles in shepherding the president’s legislative priorities through Congress, including his infrastructure, microchips, climate, health and tax laws.

“I have relied on Louisa for her wise counsel and her skill. I have relied upon her to reflect my values. And I have relied upon her to deliver for the American people. Every step of the way, that’s exactly what she has done,” Biden said in a statement.

With Congress under divided control, chances for more major legislation have dwindled, and there will be even fewer opportunities as the president begins to campaign for reelection in 2024. Biden earlier this year named Terrell to his team that negotiated a deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the US debt limit and cut federal spending.

Terrell is a Delaware native who has known Biden almost her entire life, having been a classmate of the president’s late son Beau. She started working for Biden two decades ago on his Senate Judiciary Committee staff.

