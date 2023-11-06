(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s $14 billion aid request for Israel would significantly expand its missile defenses, including new Iron Dome launchers equivalent to more than twice the current deployment, and nearly double the amount of US spending for the systems.

The package includes funds to build up to 100 more Iron Dome launchers and as least 14,000 of its Tamir interceptors, according to US officials, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. Currently, the 10 existing Iron Dome batteries each include three to four launchers, 20 Tamir missiles and a battlefield radar.

At three to four launchers per battery, that “would be conservatively 25 new batteries,” said Wes Rumbaugh, a missile defense analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He cautioned, however, that some of the new equipment could be used to replace existing batteries, rather than add new capabilities. The Defense Department and the Israeli embassy in Washington declined to provide specifics.

Asked for comment, a spokesperson for Israel’s embassy in the US said the government doesn’t comnment on matters related to foreign military assistance.

The package is a boon to Israel’s state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., as well as RTX Corp., the US defense giant that owns Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney and will supply components for the missiles. The US and Israel in March 2014 signed co-production agreement that allowed components to be made in the US.

The scale of the spending request on missile defense in the White House’s emergency request underscores the significance of such systems for protecting Israeli population centers from rockets launched from Gaza in the south and Lebanon in the north. That’s been crucial amid a steady barrage of rocket attacks in the days since Hamas militants launched an attack into Israel, killing some 1,400 people.

The boost in missile defenses adds to Washington’s lethal and non-lethal assistance to Israel that so far includes Boeing Co. smart bombs, hostage location advice from the US Special Operations Command, regional insights from the Defense Intelligence Agency and easier access to the US regional war reserve located in Israel.

Funding Jump

The missile defense request totals $4 billion between Iron Dome and David’s Sling, a separate system. The $3 billion of that for new Iron Dome funds is equivalent to the combined amount appropriated by Congress for the weapons since 2010, according to data compiled by the Congressional Research Service.

In a statement, the Pentagon confirmed that of the $4 billion requested for munitions procurement, $3 billion was for Iron Dome, and $1 billion was for David’s Sling.

The $1 billion for David’s Sling would buy as many as 650 Stunner interceptors and associated equipment, also co-produced with RTX, according to the US officials. Congress has appropriated over $2.4 billion for the development of David’s Sling since 2005.

The fate of the overall $14 billion aid request for Israel is unclear. Republicans in the House, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, have sought to break out of the funds for Israel from President Joe Biden’s original request, which has support in the Democrat-controlled Senate. That White House proposal also included funds for Ukraine and Taiwan.

The administration’s supplemental request also includes a provision that would waive an annual $200 million limit on the value of gear placed into the US regional war reserve located in Israel but doesn’t impose a limit on the value of what Israel can withdraw.

That’s “in order to posture equipment for current or future crises,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “It would also streamline the provision of assistance to Israel,” it said.

