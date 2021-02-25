(Bloomberg) -- Prospects for raising the U.S. minimum wage to $15 per hour took a possibly fatal blow on Thursday, when a Senate official ruled that Democrats cannot use a fast-track budget procedure to make the change, according to a person familiar with the decision.

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has found that the wage provision does not have sufficient fiscal impact in relation to its affect on the economy to qualify for budget reconciliation, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity. That means Democrats will almost certainly have to remove it from their $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill if they want to pass it with just a simple majority vote.

Democrats would now likely have to try to pass the wage increase through the ordinary legislative process, which requires 60 votes to cut off debate. The parliamentarian’s ruling on the application of the so-called Byrd rule can be overturned by 51 votes, but West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, has already said he would not supply the key vote to do so.

