(Bloomberg) -- U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerland this week, the latest sign of increased communications between Beijing and Washington.

Sullivan and Yang “will follow up on President Biden’s Sept. 9 call with President Xi as we continue to seek to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China,” National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement Tuesday.

The statement didn’t give a specific day for the meeting. The South China Morning Post reported earlier that it would take place Wednesday.

The meeting would be the first high-level talks between the U.S. and China since the release of Huawei Technologies Co. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou from house arrest in Canada, where she’d battled extradition to the U.S. on fraud charges for almost three years. And it comes as the two nations continue to clash over issues from human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong to China’s claims over the South China Sea.

After the meeting in Zurich, Sullivan will continue on to Brussels and Paris, according to the statement.

(Corrects last paragraph to say the meeting will take place in Zurich, not Geneva.)

